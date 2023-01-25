CBI issues notices to MP Avinash Reddy for second time, asks him to attend probe on January 28

The CBI has issued notices for the second time to YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. He was ordered to attend the probe on 28th of this month.

In the notices, it is stated that he has to come to CBI office in Hyderabad for investigation at 11 am.

CBI served notices to Avinash Reddy for the first time three days ago and ordered to come for the investigation on Tuesday (24th). But he said that he would not be able to come that day due to pre-scheduled events and asked five days time to attend the probe.

In this context, the CBI issued notices for the second time and ordered him to come for investigation on 28th. The investigating agency has been investigating the case for almost two and a half years. After the case was transferred from Kadapa to Hyderabad, the CBI, which recently started the investigation, issued a notice to Avinash.