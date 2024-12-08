CBI report exposed false allegations of Naidu: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : Former IT minister Gudivada Amarnath pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was making baseless allegations about the suspected container of drugs seized at Visakhapatnam Port and the YSRCP’s involvement in it. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Amarnath said Chandrababu Naidu is habituated to blaming YSRCP for every issue. “He made a big hue and cry over the container load of the suspected drugs laced in the form of inactive yeast that reached Visakhapatnam Port that impacted the brand image of the port city during 2024 electioneering. However, the CBI report stated that the container load is free of any trace of drugs and that the container could be released,” Amarnath reiterated.

The former minister pointed out that Naidu launched a false propaganda that a container of 25,000-kg of drug had landed in Vizag to tarnish the image of the YSRCP government. “But why did it take six months for the CBI to reveal the facts of the container that has no drugs in it as part of Operation Garuda?” he wondered.

The false propaganda was part of Naidu’s plan to tarnish the growing popularity of Visakhapatnam. “We have been telling that YSRCP has nothing to do with the container from the day one the news broke and the CBI has now reported that the container has no trace of drugs in it,” Amarnath said, drawing digital comparisons of the old posts and video clips.