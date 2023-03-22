CBSE syllabus in all schools by 2025: Jogi Ramesh

Machilipatnam: Housing minister Jogi Ramesh said that the state government would introduce CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) syllabus in all the schools in the state to make the children compete at national level. He informed that by 2025, all the schools would be made CBSE pattern compliant.

Ramesh inaugurated the distribution of ragi malt to the students at BGK ZPH School at Pedanain Krishna District on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government has been giving top priority to the education sector. He also said under the JaganannaGorumuddha, the government was providing fortified food to the students and now added ragi malt (weekly thrice, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) to prevent malnutrition and anaemia among the pupils.

With addition of ragi malt, around 37.63 lakh students will be benefited across the state and the government was spending another Rs 86 crore for ragi malt, he added. He said the government was implementing Amma Vodi, JagannaViday Kanuka and various schemes to help the students and their parents.

Ramesh stated that the government's aim was to make the students stand in number one position and enhance the image of Andhra Pradesh in education at nation level.

Municipal chairperson Jyostna Rani,mandal education officer Rani, municipal commissioner Anjayya and others attended.