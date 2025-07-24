CCTV cameras, drones for all police stations

Eluru: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha announced an initiative to equip all police stations with CCTV cameras and drones. She participated in the inauguration of a newly constructed Polavaram Police Station building, spanning 10,123 square feet with 16 rooms—seven rooms on the first floor and four rooms on the second floor— on Wednesday.

Stressing that public cooperation is essential for effective policing, she reiterated the government’s commitment to building a drug-free state. Citing the establishment of the Eagle Team, which has successfully eradicated ganja plantations across Andhra Pradesh, she noted that some external elements are still attempting to transport ganja illegally and affirmed that strict action is being taken against such activities.

The police station was constructed at a cost of RS 2.5 crore to provide modern infrastructure for better policing, according to a press release. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Polavaram MLA Balaraju, APTRI Chairman Borugadda Srinivas, Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, and Eluru District SP Pratap Shiva Kishore among others.