  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CCTV cameras, drones for all police stations

CCTV cameras, drones for all police stations
x

Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha at the inaugural of a new police station on Wednesday

Highlights

Eluru: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha announced an initiative to equip all police stations with CCTV cameras and drones....

Eluru: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Vangalapudi Anitha announced an initiative to equip all police stations with CCTV cameras and drones. She participated in the inauguration of a newly constructed Polavaram Police Station building, spanning 10,123 square feet with 16 rooms—seven rooms on the first floor and four rooms on the second floor— on Wednesday.

Stressing that public cooperation is essential for effective policing, she reiterated the government’s commitment to building a drug-free state. Citing the establishment of the Eagle Team, which has successfully eradicated ganja plantations across Andhra Pradesh, she noted that some external elements are still attempting to transport ganja illegally and affirmed that strict action is being taken against such activities.

The police station was constructed at a cost of RS 2.5 crore to provide modern infrastructure for better policing, according to a press release. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Polavaram MLA Balaraju, APTRI Chairman Borugadda Srinivas, Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, and Eluru District SP Pratap Shiva Kishore among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick