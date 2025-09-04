CEDM helps 152 minority candidates secure teacher jobs

Vijayawada: Minister for law and minority welfare NMD Farooq said 152 minority candidates who received free coaching from the Centre for Education Development of Minorities (CEDM) have successfully secured teaching positions in the recent Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment drive.

In a statement on Wednesday, Farooq highlighted the success of the CEDM, which was established by the TDP government in 1994 to uplift minority communities. The centre provides free coaching to minority students preparing for various state and central-level competitive exams. It currently operates three regional offices in Kurnool, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam.

The minister noted that under the supervision of CEDM, 1,780 minority candidates received coaching for the Mega DSC exams, which aimed to fill 16,347 teacher positions. Of these, more than 1,200 candidates scored higher than the qualifying marks. A total of 152 candidates who benefited from the free training have been selected and are ready to join their new positions after completing document verification in various districts.

The minister said that the minority welfare department would soon felicitate the successful candidates. He also said that the coalition government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is taking concrete steps to make CEDM more effective and accessible. Preparations are underway to use technology to offer online training, reaching a wider audience. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises for the welfare of minorities in the state.