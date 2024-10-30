‘Celebrate environmentally-friendly Diwali’

Guntur: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met the Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan at his office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. They discussed the law & order situation in the state. Speaking on the occasion, she said there are 185 fire stations in the state. She alerted the fire personnel to rush to the spot as soon as a fire accident takes place.

She said she has taken steps to respond immediately as soon as they get calls to 100 or 101 on illegal manufacturing of Diwali crackers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to take steps not to recur crackers’ blast incidents like at Yedida village of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

He suggested steps to check increasing air pollution. He asked them to take steps to celebrate an environmentally-friendly Diwali.

Vangalapudi Anitha explained that diarrhoea is under control and the number of cases reduced.

Vangalapudi Anita requested Pawan Kalyan to take initiative for the water grid project at Payakaraopeta and submitted a memorandum to him. She explained the significance of development works in her constituency.