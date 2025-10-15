Celebrations erupt as Vizag to house Google’s largest AI data centre

Visakhapatnam: It was a celebration of sorts in Visakhapatnam as Google announced a $15B AI data centre to be set up in the City of Destiny.

As assured by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, steps are taken towards transforming the City of Destiny into an IT hub. Unprecedented growth

In the recent past, the Chief Minister has been reiterating that Vizag is set to witness an unprecedented growth in times to come.

Working in tandem with ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh 2047 vision’, the ensuing 1-gigawatt data centre campus will be the largest investment by the tech giant outside the US.

While laying foundation stone for Visakhapatnam’s maiden AI Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station, IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh assured that Visakhapatnam will be developed on a par with Hyderabad and that too in a fast-track mode. “Even as Hyderabad took three decades to witness massive development, our commitment is to achieve similar progress in Visakhapatnam in just over a decade,” Lokesh underlined.

With a higher outlay to support for long term capacity and sustainability goals, Google’s venture, executed in collaboration with Adani ConneX and ecosystem partner Airtel, paves way for the India’s largest AI data centre campus plus new green energy infrastructure.

Supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, the upcoming AI hub aims to drive the most demanding Artificial Intelligence workloads in India. In Visakhapatnam, alliance leaders celebrated the development ahead of Diwali bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

Terming it as a big achievement for the North Andhra region, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha highlighted, “The development places Visakhapatnam on a global map.”

Expressing delight over the MoU signed for the centre, District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said, “With the establishment of the Google data centre, AP will create 1.88 lakh direct and indirect jobs and Visakhapatnam to become A1 city.”

After the NDA government came to power, industries are thriving, opined Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. “The upcoming data centre is a step towards meeting the poll promises made by the NDA government,” he reiterated.

Visakhapatnam west and Bheemunipatnam MLAs and PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) and Ganta Srinivasa Rao participated.