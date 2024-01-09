Live
Just In
Central Election Commission team arrives in Vijayawada, to address issues on upcoming elections
A team from the Central Election Commission has arrived in the state to address issues related to voter list revision and preparation for the upcoming general elections. The Central Election Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar, and Commissioners Anupchandra Pandey and Arun Goyal have reached Vijayawada for a two-day visit starting from Tuesday.
The State Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, has announced that a meeting will take place with representatives of recognised political parties on January 9, followed by a review of activities and election preparation plans with district Collectors and SPs. He said that efforts are being made to ensure transparency in the voter list, and 564,000 names from various political parties have been disqualified.
On January 10, a PowerPoint presentation will be given to explain the measures taken for the state elections, accompanied by the state police nodal officer. The Central Election officials will also meet with officials from various enforcement agencies, the chief secretary of the state government, the Director General of Police, and secretaries from different departments. Details of the meeting will be shared with the media by the Central Election Commission officials on the same day at 4:30 pm.