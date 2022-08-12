Central study team inspects flood-hit areas in Konaseema

Ravulapalem (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): The Inter-Ministerial Central team on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas in Konaseema region to assess the damages caused by the recent heavy rain and floods. The six-member team headed by Ravinesh Kumar inspected damaged crops and interacted with flood victims and farmers in Gopalapuram, Baduva and other areas in Ravulapalem mandal.

The team also watched a photo exhibition at Gopalapuram village arranged by the district officials on the damage caused by the floods.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla gave a detailed presentation to the team on flood situation. He briefed the central team on the losses due to the floods in the district. The team elicited details about losses, particularly to banana crop. It also inspected the other damaged crops such as betel leaf, yam and other crops. They assessed the investment and the probable loss due to the damage.

The farmers said that unlike in the past there was heavy loss and damage to crops this year and hence requested the team to enhance the compensation this time. The team will submit a report to the Centre recommending financial assistance.