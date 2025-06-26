Central team inspects UDS in Tirupati

Tirupati: The members of Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) inspected underground drainage system in the pilgrim city on Wednesday.

The two-member team including Chourasiya and Amith will submit a report after studying the UDS to the municipal corporation to revamp the 25-year-old UDS system. At many localities, the UDS is not functioning properly and on Renigunta road it caved in disrupting the drainage system.

The corporation urged the CPHEEO, New Delhi, to study the system for taking required repairs and reconstruction for the efficient functioning of the UDS in the city to cope up with the increased load due to the rapid growth of the pilgrim city.

Corporation Commissioner N Mourya, SE Syam Sundar, ME Gomati and other senior officials accompanied the central team and explained in detail about the UDS and the required measures to rejuvenate it.

The team along with corporation senior officials visited several localities including the areas where the UDS was damaged and also facing problems.

Later, the team visited sewage water treatment plant at Thukivakam and the officials explained that sewage water from Tirupati carried through the pipeline to Thukivakam plant where it will be treated. Part of the treated water is being supplied to farmers for cultivation and another part to Lanco industry near Srikalahasti. The team lauded the corporation for efficient handling of sewage water through its treatment plant.