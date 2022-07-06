Central team lauds CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his initiatives in agri sector

Vijayawada: The Central agricultural team including secretary, Agricultural Department Manoj Ahuja, PM Fasal Bhima Yojana CEO and joint secretary Ritesh Chowhan, Assistant Commissioner of Farmers Welfare Department and nodal officer

Ajay Karan met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday and discussed on various issues relating to agriculture and farmers welfare.

The Chief Minister expressed willingness to join hands in implementing free crop insurance scheme, Fasal Bhima Yojana, being implemented by the Central government for the benefit of farmers. The Chief Minister appealed to the Central team to develop a good model for implementation of free crop insurance scheme.

Earlier, the Central team inspected the Integrated Call centre for Agriculture, Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) and Integrated Agri Lab and praised the efforts of the Chief Minister to develop agricultural sector. The team head Ahuja lauded the Chief Minister for introducing Rythu Bharosa Centres and agri labs and the training programmes being implemented by State government.

Hailing the efforts of AP government for using modern technology in agriculture, Manoj Ahuja said AP is ahead in using technology in agriculture and maintaining transparency by introducing e-cropping system. He praised the purchase of agriculture products by RBKs and stated that the best practices should be implemented throughout the country. The Chief Minister explained the efforts of the State government for development of education, medical and health, agriculture, Rytu Bharosa, implementation of the free crop insurance and price stabilisation schemes to the Central team.