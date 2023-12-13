Live
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
- Factory output growth zooms to 16-mth high
Just In
Central team to visit Krishna and Bapatla today to assess the crop damage
The central team will visit Krishna and Bapatla districts today and Nellore and Tirupati districts tomorrow to assess crop loss.
The central team will be visiting Andhra Pradesh today to assess the areas affected by the Cyclone Michaung . The team will visit Krishna and Bapatla districts today and Nellore and Tirupati districts tomorrow to assess crop loss. The central team will tour the state for two days and will meet with the Director of Disaster Management today.
The central team will collect information from officials about the damage caused by the cyclone. The Michaung Cyclone has caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh, with farmers losing crops in thousands of acres due to heavy rains. The central team, led by National Institute of Disaster Management's Executive Director, will assess the damage at the field level and submit a report to the Centre.
Additionally, a team is going to tour Kurnool district today to assess drought conditions, visiting various villages in Patikonda, Aspari, Adoni, Aluru, Devanakonda, and Kodumuru mandals. The central team's tour will continue in Nandyal district tomorrow.