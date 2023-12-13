Central team to visit Krishna and Bapatla today to assess the crop damage

The central team will be visiting Andhra Pradesh today to assess the areas affected by the Cyclone Michaung . The team will visit Krishna and Bapatla districts today and Nellore and Tirupati districts tomorrow to assess crop loss. The central team will tour the state for two days and will meet with the Director of Disaster Management today.



The central team will collect information from officials about the damage caused by the cyclone. The Michaung Cyclone has caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh, with farmers losing crops in thousands of acres due to heavy rains. The central team, led by National Institute of Disaster Management's Executive Director, will assess the damage at the field level and submit a report to the Centre.

Additionally, a team is going to tour Kurnool district today to assess drought conditions, visiting various villages in Patikonda, Aspari, Adoni, Aluru, Devanakonda, and Kodumuru mandals. The central team's tour will continue in Nandyal district tomorrow.