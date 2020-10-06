Central varsity to usher in industry-driven education

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) will launch its students into a new era in education in tune with the New Education Policy that is in place, according to S A Kori, first Vice-Chancellor of the infant university.



Talking to The Hans India on the needs and challenges in the process, Kori said the new trends and technological developments that are in place worldwide will be assimilated into the ethos and culture of the new age university.

"I feel honored and proud to set the trend as the destiny vice-chancellor.

Priorities include teaching, researching, new courses and new linkages and collaborations with other universities world over. Old methods of teaching will be replaced with new and innovative ones. Like the universities in Japan, CUAP will be society driven and will work closely with the Industry. For example no commerce student would have ever gone to a bank for exposure but the university will create an interface with the industry concerned and do away with raw methods of teaching," he asserted.

During holidays, Kori stated students will be taken to rural areas on exposure trips to study societal problems. New courses on water management, horticulture and non-conventional energy will be introduced at PG level. Elaborating on new courses, the VC pointed out the district hosting the university is known to be a horticulture hub and also a hub for non-conventional energy with dozens of solar and wind companies producing more than 3000 MWs of non-conventional energy. So, new courses on this front and also on horticulture will go a long way in truly making the university society and industry driven, he adds.

Kori said water management is a crucial subject in a district that is importing water from Krishna river sources. Being a district registering less than 500 mm annual rainfall, it needs to study water management techniques. Israel is one country that needs to be emulated as the country registering around 300 mm rainfall in a year is doing wonders on water management particularly recycling waste water and sea water.

The university will apply its mind on societal challenges and work towards resolving challenges and make the university's existence relevant.