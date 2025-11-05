Centre allocates Rs. 2,000 cr for rural roads in state

Vijayawada: The Central government sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for improving rural roads across the state. Deputy Chief Minister and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan directed officials to make the best use of these funds to provide durable roads to the people.

Chairing a review with senior panchayat raj and engineering officials on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan said that there should be no compromise on quality standards in road construction. “The responsibility for maintaining quality lies entirely with the administrative machinery,” he said. The Deputy CM instructed officials to give priority to repairing the most damaged panchayat raj roads across villages and ensure that construction is carried out strictly in accordance with engineering norms.

He noted that these funds were made possible with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, marking yet another step forward in strengthening rural infrastructure. “Every rupee must translate into tangible benefits for the people,” he asserted.

Pawan said that multiple quality checks would be conducted from the construction stage till completion. He warned contractors and officials that any deviation from prescribed standards would invite action. “Neither negligence nor irregularities will be tolerated. I, along with experts, will personally inspect road works at the field level,” he said.

As part of the SASCI fund allocation, the government has decided to spend Rs 35 crore on strengthening Panchayat Raj roads in Puttaparthi, in view of the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, as part of infrastructure development works.

“The coalition government, with consistent support from the Centre, is determined to secure and effectively use funds for the state’s all-round development,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his cooperation, the Deputy CM added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is personally monitoring the planning and utilisation of funds. “Our coalition government is fully committed to delivering better amenities to the people, and the administration must play a proactive role in achieving that goal,” he added.