Centre extending support for AP development: Anitha

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha exhorted the officials concerned to set up an outpost at Simhachalam and enhance the safety of the devotees.

After paying a visit to the temple here on Monday, the Home Minister told the media that the Union government was focusing on the development of Andhra Pradesh and hence giving utmost importance to the State.

Drawing comparisons, Anitha said YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a different agenda when he made trips to New Delhi. But Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pays visit to the national capital only with a single agenda to intiate measures for the development of AP on all fronts.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy did not bring a single rupee from the Centre during his tenure as Chief Minister,” she criticised.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu brought crores of funds for the development of AP, Anitha pointed out.

The recent foundation stone laying ceremonies and special revival plan package to the tune of Rs 11,440 crore for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) indicate the CM’s efforts in getting funds from the Centre,” the Home Minister pointed out.Further, Anitha mentioned that new industries were coming up after the formation of the NDA government and employment opportunities would be increased for the youth.

Later, the Home Minister paid a surprise visit to Gopalapatnam police station and checked the footage obtained from the CCTV cameras and records maintained at the station. She exhorted the police to pay special focus on prevention of road accidents.

Anitha suggested to the police make the complainants comfortable when they approach the police station. She urged the cops to resolve the complaints at the earliest in an impartial way.

“In the previous government, criminals used to roam around freely in the society but after the NDA government came to power in the State, criminals are kept behind the bars,” she mentioned. Responding to a query on HRD Minister Nara Lokesh becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, the Home Minister opined that if it is destined, it would happen. “Let us see,” she said.