Centre for Amaravati as capital: Minister Narayana Swamy

Vijayawada: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy has said the Union government desires that Amaravati should be developed as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that everyone has agreed that Amaravati is the capital of AP, he suggested that the State government extend cooperation for the development of the capital. The Union Minister on Wednesday inspected the Vijayawada bypass national highway works at Gollapudi. The bypass connects Guntur and NTR districts passing via Gollapudi.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy said the Central government has sanctioned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Amaravati as it is the capital of the State. Referring to the bypass road, he said the capital region of Amaravati would be developed with completion of Vijayawada bypass works. The Minister also inspected the bridge being constructed on River Krishna connecting the two districts near Gollapudi.

Narayana Swamy felt the development works of the State should not be hampered due to the decisions of the government. He suggested that the State government continue the development works. He spoke to the local residents in Gollapudi and explained that the development works were being taken up by the Union government in Amaravati region and across the country. BJP State general secretary V Suryanarayana Raju, district BJP president B Sriram, State secretary Paturi Nagabhushanam and other leaders accompanied the Union Minister.