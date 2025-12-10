Apollo Hospitals to Power a Healthcare Transformation in Telangana

Hyderabad: At the Telangana Rising Summit, Apollo Hospitals announced a bold vision to build a healthier, stronger and future-ready Telangana, backed by a ₹1,700+ Crore investment over the next three years. This commitment focuses on medical innovation, digital healthcare access, talent development and community empowerment.

Apollo is set to introduce Proton Therapy – the first in the Telugu states, positioning Telangana as a world-class destination for advanced cancer treatment and global medical tourism.

The Group is also expanding its diagnostics footprint with a 40,000 sq.ft fully automated Global Reference Lab featuring advanced genetic & molecular testing, precision medicine and AI-driven biomarker discovery—fueling breakthroughs in human performance, preventive health and longevity.

Apollo Health City houses one of India’s largest Biobanks, preserving biological samples that power tomorrow’s cures. Additionally, Apollo Medical College continues to produce next-generation clinical leaders through globally benchmarked academic programs.

With 24,000+ direct jobs created across Telangana, Apollo is one of the state’s largest private healthcare employers—strengthened by 3,875 women employed, 2,153 women empowered through livelihood and training programs, and 4,678 youth hired year-on-year across the healthcare ecosystem. Through the Total Health model, Apollo has impacted 2,62,749 lives annually, supporting underserved families with dignity and access.

Under Telemedicine & Mobile Medical Units, Apollo has delivered care to 32,808 beneficiaries and 14,244 remote consultations, enabling equitable access to healthcare even in remote communities.

With a strong last-mile presence of 1,000+ Apollo Pharmacies, Apollo ensures uninterrupted access to medicines. 1 in 5 people who require medicine in Hyderabad shop at Apollo Pharmacy, reinforcing it as one of the most trusted healthcare destinations in the region. Supported by ₹2,000 Crores annual pharma distribution, Apollo serves 370 hospitals, 287 clinics and over 7,800 pharmacies statewide.

Where healthcare meets technology and innovation meets compassion, Apollo is building global standards in Telangana — to heal today and lead tomorrow.