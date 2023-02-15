Centre helping AP for tourism development: Kishan Reddy

Guntur: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the Central government is extending cooperation for the development of tourism in the State. He along with AP Minister for Tourism RK Roja, MLA Namburu Shankara Rao and district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti inaugurated Dhyana Buddha Vanam, Tourism department guesthouse, Dhyana Kendram and Information centres set up at a cost of Rs 15.2 crore under Swadeshi Darshan Scheme in Amaravati on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Kishan Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to protect Indian culture and briefed on the efforts made by the Centre for the development of tourism and explained reforms introduced by Narendra Modi for the development of tourism.

Tourism Minister Roja said that the State government is planning to develop tourism at Lambasingi, Araku, Simhachalam, Annavaram, Amaravati, Buddhist centres to attract more tourists. Stating that temple tourism will attract more tourists, she said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to develop tourist centres and recalled that AP is in third place in developing tourism.

Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti said that the district administration is preparing plans for the development of tourism.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and Roja visited Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati and performed special pujas. Later, they visited museums at Amaravati.

AP Tourism Development Corporation managing director K Kanna Babu, AP Tourism department commissioner Vani Mohan, APTDC executive director ALM Reddy, AP Tourism Corporation chairman A Vara Prasada Reddy and others accompanied the Central Minister.