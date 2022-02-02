Centre ignored AP in Budget

Guntur: Former MP Dr Yalamanchili Sivaji said the Union Budget 2022-23 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament will benefit the corporate companies more than common and middleclass families.

Responding to the budget, he said that the Central government has already sold Air India. Similarly, it is planning to privatise the Vizag Steel Plant and has plans to sell several PSUs, he added.

Referring to the allocation to State in the budget, he said the Centre did not mention about setting up of Steel Plant in Kadaph, separate railway zone for AP and Polavaram Project. He criticised that Centre disappointed the employees in the Union Budget.

In a separate statement, Indian Chamber of Commerce president Atukuri Anjaneyulu termed the Union Budget as poor and anti-farmer. He criticised that the Centre did not take steps to reduce fertiliser and pesticide prices. He felt that the employees expected that the Centre will

increase income tax slabs but were disappointed. He said the Centre did injustice to the State once again and felt that taking

UP Assembly election into consideration, the Central government made allotments in the budget.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that Union Budget 2022-23 is more useful to the corporate companies than common and middleclass people. He criticized the Central government once again cheated the people of the state and recalled that it did not mention about Polavaram, separate railway zone and steel plant at Kadapah. He said digitalization proposal will be useful to the corporate and private companies and added that no action has been taken to extend helping hand to the agriculture sector.

CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao criticised that the Central government disappointed farmers and employees in the Union Budget once again. It has failed to keep up promises made at the time of state bifurcation and disappointed the people of the state.