Centre releases Rs 98 cr for new flyover in Guntur city
Guntur: The Central government released Rs 98 crore for the construction of a four-lane flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre here in place of an existing flyover.
Following the request of the Union Minister for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari released Rs 98 crore. The latter posted this matter in the X and directed to take up flyover construction works.
GMC, Railway, R&B will construct the RUB, ROB in two phases. After completion of the construction of the RUB, they will dismantle the old flyover and construct the new four-lane flyover. GMC commissioners several times explained the need to construct the new flyover for the smooth flow of the traffic.
Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar promised that he would take steps to construct the new flyover at the Sankar Vilas Centre to solve the traffic problem. This flyover will connect Guntur West and Guntur East Assembly constituencies in Guntur city.
Late chief minister Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of the flyover on August 8, 1958. Due to increasing vehicle traffic in Guntur city, Guntur Municipal Corporation decided to dismantle the old flyover and construct the new flyover. According to sources, over 90,000 vehicles pass on the flyover. Due to traffic congestion, vehicle riders are facing problems.