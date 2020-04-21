Centre releases state's share of taxes for April, Andhra Pradesh gets Rs.1892. 64 crore

The central government led by prime minister Narendra Modi has released the state's share of central taxes for the month of April. As much as Rs. 46,038 crore released for all the states across the country. According to the details of the funds released to the respective states on Twitter, Andhra Pradesh has got a share of Rs. 1,892.64 crore and Telangana has got Rs. 982 crore. In total, the two Telugu states combined would get Rs. 2,874.64 crore.

Ministry of Finance has issued sanctions for April instalment of Devolution of States' Share in Central Taxes and Duties amounting to ₹46,038.10 cr today.



The inter-se share is as per the recommendations of the XV Finance Commission.

The release of funds was made on the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission. Uttar Pradesh has got the lion share of Rs. 8,255.19 crore while Goa has the lowest share of Rs. 177.72 crore. Despite the economic deficit due to the corona outbreak, the Center has not cut back on its tax share to the states. With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming alarming, prime minister directed the state governments to be vigilant in contains the virus.

With the release of funds, the state's would be in a sigh of relief as they are lacking funds due to halt of income from all sources amid lockdown. Meanwhile, the two Telugu states in combine have reported as many as 1600 coronavirus cases so far.