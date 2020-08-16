Centre reviews its key schemes in Telugu States

Amaravati: The Centre reviewed progress of its flagship programmes, including PMAY (U), AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart Cities Mission and PM SVANidhi scheme in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, official sources said on Saturday.

The official said that Union housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra held a meeting with top officers of these two states recently and reviewed progress of flagship programmes which also included implementation of RERA and Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi

According to the union housing and urban affairs ministry, Andhra Pradesh has so far provided 3.33 lakh water ytap connections under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation(AMRUT).

"To enhance substantial sewerage network coverage, 1.3 lakh new household sewer connections are proposed to be provided by the end of mission period. So far, 65,000 sewer connections have been provided by the state," official said.

In the meeting, the secretary was informed that Andhra Pradesh has tied up with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for replacement of conventional streetlights with LED lights in 32 cities. All identified 6,30,000 streetlights have been replaced in the state.

Officials said that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the state has taken approval for 20.15 lakh houses, adding that all urban local bodies have been certified open defecation-free.

About Telangana, officials said that under the AMRUT Mission, out of 9.01 lakh new household water tap connections proposed to be provided through AMRUT and convergence, 2.76 lakh connections have already been provided by the state.

The state has tied up with EESL for energy audit of water pumps and completed audits in 11 Mission cities.

"Out of identified 6.23 lakh streetlights in 12 cities, 6.65 lakh streetlights have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights," the official also said.