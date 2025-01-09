Live
- Antony asks Cong leaders to concentrate on Kerala local body polls, not on next CM
- Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai
- Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 9, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now
- Researchers decode average life expectancy after dementia diagnosis
- Demat accounts in India hit record 185 million in 2024
- South United Football Club to host first-ever inter-city tournament to elevate grassroots football
- Cold wave: Schools in Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8 till January 12
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launches Pongal gift hampers
- Shiva Thapa, Sachin Siwach shine on Day 2 of men’s Boxing Nationals
Just In
Centre sanctions Rs 107.79 cr for RoB at Gaddipadu
The Central government has sanctioned Rs 107.79 crore for the construction of Road-Over-Bridge at Gaddipadu of Inner Ring Road in Guntur city for the smooth flow of traffic.
Guntur : The Central government has sanctioned Rs 107.79 crore for the construction of Road-Over-Bridge at Gaddipadu of Inner Ring Road in Guntur city for the smooth flow of traffic.
The Centre also directed the State General Administration Department to sanction necessary permissions and prepare a detailed project report on drainage work designs and land acquisition for the construction of the RoB. The Centre sent a letter to the State government to this effect on Wednesday.
Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar took the initiative to get the funds sanctioned for the construction of the RoB at Gaddipadu.
The Centre sanctioned the funds for the construction of a four-lane RoB at Gaddipadu between Guntur and Namburu railway stations at level crossing No: 3 under the Shakti scheme.
It has directed the State government to sanction necessary permission before the completion of the tender process. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar thanked the Central government for sanctioning the funds.