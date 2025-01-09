Centre sanctions Rs 107.79 cr for RoB at Gaddipadu

Guntur : The Central government has sanctioned Rs 107.79 crore for the construction of Road-Over-Bridge at Gaddipadu of Inner Ring Road in Guntur city for the smooth flow of traffic.

The Centre also directed the State General Administration Department to sanction necessary permissions and prepare a detailed project report on drainage work designs and land acquisition for the construction of the RoB. The Centre sent a letter to the State government to this effect on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar took the initiative to get the funds sanctioned for the construction of the RoB at Gaddipadu.

The Centre sanctioned the funds for the construction of a four-lane RoB at Gaddipadu between Guntur and Namburu railway stations at level crossing No: 3 under the Shakti scheme.

It has directed the State government to sanction necessary permission before the completion of the tender process. Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar thanked the Central government for sanctioning the funds.