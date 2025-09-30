Live
- Samsung Group union coalition to demand reform of bonus system
- SP orders swift redressal of grievances
- Everyone should focus on heart health, says Dr Shanti Kala
- Sedentary lifestyle a bane for heart health: KIMS doctors
- Sanitation workers’ services are invaluable: Farooq
- Asian Development Bank forecasts India’s growth at 6.5 pc for 2025 and 2026
- Putaparthi gears up for Sai Baba’s birth centenary celebrations
- TTD chairman presents silks to Kolhapur deity
- Asia Cup 2025 triumph: Gambhir, Kuldeep land in Ahmedabad, accorded hero’s welcome
- Rajashree Birla’s 71st birthday celebrated
Centre sanctions Rs 82 L for conserving red sanders in AP
The National Biodiversity Authority sanctions the amount for raising one lakh red sanders saplings under the Trees Outside Forests programme
New Delhi: The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) under the environment ministry has sanctioned Rs 82 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board for conservation of Red Sanders, a highly valued and endemic tree species of the Eastern Ghats.
The amount will be used to raise one lakh saplings of Red Sanders, which will be supplied to farmers under the Trees Outside Forests programme, the ministry said in a statement. The funds have been released under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, which ensures that benefits from use of biological resources are shared with local communities and Biodiversity Management Committees. The money has been collected from users of Red Sanders and channelled back for conservation, the ministry said. Red sanders, native to Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts, is under severe threat due to its high commercial value and rampant smuggling.
The species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act and listed in CITES, which regulates international trade.
The ministry said the initiative will involve local and tribal communities in nursery development, plantation and care of saplings, creating employment and enhancing conservation efforts. So far, the NBA has released over Rs 31.55 crore to the Andhra Pradesh forest department for conservation and protection of red sanders. The latest release is expected to strengthen grassroots-level action and support India’s biodiversity targets, the statement said.