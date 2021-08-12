Andhra Pradesh: Centre urged to cancel MP's membership from PAC

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and TDP leader N Md Farooq on Wednesday strongly objected to a well known prime accused in the CBI and the ED illegal assets cases like Vijayasai Reddy having been appointed as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the national level.

Farooq termed it as a clear indication of the unholy secret deals between the BJP government at the Centre and the corrupt Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The Central government should immediately review its decision on the Vijay Sai Reddy's appointment.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader questioned the propriety and rationale behind appointing Vijay Sai Reddy in such a high committee despite the fact that the YSRCP MP would have to stand in front of the CBI court as a co-accused of AP CM in the massive disproportionate assets cases.

The Central leaders should explain what message they wanted to convey to the people of India by accommodating a tainted MP on such a high level committee.

Farooq deplored that the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime is becoming more and more emboldened in its unchecked crimes and atrocities. The tragedy and injustice done to the families of Abdul Sattar and Abdul Salam were clear proofs how the Muslims are totally unsafe under the Jagan Reddy regime. The entire family of Abdul Salaam fell under a speeding train unable to bear harassment in the hands of the police and the ruling YSRCP leaders.