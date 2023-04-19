Centre urged to declare Penukonda as Heritage City

Penukonda (Sathya Sai): Historian Mynaa Swamy has appealed to the Central government to declare Penukonda as a Heritage City. He visited the Penukonda fort and historical buildings on Tuesday along with several dignitaries to mark World Heritage Day.

After visiting historic places and temples, MyNaa Swamy addressed the media at Kasi Visweswara temple complex. The historian requested that at least Rs 300 crore should be allocated for developing Penukonda as a beautiful heritage city.

Besides, a status report should be prepared, A laser show, theme park and site museum should be set up.

There are only three ancient, strong, and longest forts in Andhra Pradesh. The first is Kondaveedu (Guntur district), the second is Penukonda, and the third is Chandragiri (Tirupati district). However, there are not many buildings except for Penukonda. There are seven rampart forts, Hindu and Jain temples with wonderful sculptures, beautiful flowerbeds, step-wells, and royal palaces. The shrines of Parswanatha, Ajithanatha, Ramabhadra, Avi Mukteeswara and Kasi Visweswara are resplendent with rare sculptural beauty. There are hundreds of inscriptions. Tens of them are damaged.

MyNaa Swamy appealed to the Central government to prepare a status report and implement developmental works in view of all the qualifications to be declared a heritage city.

He said that a ropeway from Gagana Mahal to Pedakonda big hill, a laser show explaining the history of Penukonda, a theme park, archaeological site museum with international standards, auditorium as art-cultural platform, and beautiful gardens should be established. He said that the Central Tourism Department should try to put Penukonda on the Indian tourism map at a high level. Important persons of Penukonda and historians will go to New Delhi to request Union Minister Kishan Reddy in this regard. VHP leaders Vedavyas, Ramakrishna, Trinath, Nagaraj, Sudhakar Guptha and Yathi were present.