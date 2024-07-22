Centre urged to fund AP tourism projects

Rajamahendravaram: AP Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh stated that he discussed the development of various tourism projects in AP with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Sunday.

It has been brought to the attention of the Union Minister that various places in the state are suitable for the development of the tourism sector and attract tourists.

Development of the tourism sector in the state will lead to rapid economic growth, and also provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Durgesh said that he requested the Centre to grant funds for developing tourism projects in the state. After the AP budget session, he said he will meet with the Union Minister again to discuss tourism projects and formulate an action plan.

He said that plans will be prepared to bring more funds to the state and run it on the path of development in terms of tourism.

Minister Kandula Durgesh honoured Gajendra Shekhawat and handed over the Lord Sri Venkateswara idol.