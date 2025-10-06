Centre urged to resist US tariffs

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member BV Raghavulu said that the party would continue its struggle against the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, which he described as a move to threaten India’s sovereignty.

The two-day CPM State Committee meetings began at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) in Vijayawada on Sunday, chaired by the party Central Committee Member K Lokanatham. On the occasion, Raghavulu, along with State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao and Lokanatham, released a book titled ‘Trump Tariff War on India’ during a press conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavulu termed the 50% tax on Indian products and an additional 25% tax on oil imports from Russia as “an axe on India’s sovereignty”. He said the NDA government had failed to respond firmly, unlike smaller nations that resisted US pressure.

Raghavulu also said that the US imposed a 100% tax on Indian films, yet both the Central and State governments remained silent. He urged the TDP-led NDA coalition government in the State to mount pressure on the Centre, and criticised the YSRCP for its indifference. “Jagan, who supports the BJP without question, must respond to this issue,” he added.