Centre will complete Polavaram at any cost, asserts BJP Somu Veerraju

Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that BJP government at the Centre would bear the entire construction cost of Polavaram project and completes it as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters at party office here on Thursday, Veerraju said the then West Godavari collector Bhaskar escalated the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) cost to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore and the YSRCP government appointed the same officer again.

He alleged that the TDP government paid land compensation to farmers again who were already compensated by YS Rajasekhar Reddy government, to get commissions.

TDP and YSRCP are raking up a controversy on Polavaram project for their own ends, he alleged and asked as to why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was not questioning the corruption in Polavaram Project he alleged as the Leader of Opposition.

The BJP leader further said TIDCO has completed the construction of 60,000 houses and so far the government has not allotted them to the beneficiaries. He said Jagan government had not constructed even a single house so far in the state. Questioning how could the government allot house sites to the poor beneficiaries in low-lying areas, Veerraju alleged that Rs 150 crore of scam had taken place in aava lands in Rajamahendravaram purchased for allotment of house sites.

He demanded TTD to allocate Rs 500 crore for propagating Hindu religion out of its Rs 1,200 crore annual budget. He alleged that the Chief Minister was spending public money of Rs 15 crore each to construct churches in every district in the state.