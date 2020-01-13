Centre withdraws Chandrababu Naidu's 'black cat' commando security cover

The Center has given a rude shock to the former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu to cancelling NSG security, which is applicable only for the high profile figures in the country. Along with Chandrababu, the Center has decided to withdraw black cat commando security to 13 celebrities across the country. It is learnt that the paramilitary forces would look after the security of these public figures. About 350 VIPs across the country have been slashed after Modi took office for the second time.

The list includes celebrities such as Sonia Gandhi Family and Manmohan Singh. NSG commandos monitor the safety of those fall under the Z Plus category.

The list of VIPs includes Chandrababu, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath, Sharwananda Sonowal, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, LK Advani, Prakash Singh Badal and others. The squadron was set up in 1984 for hijack operations and the safety of celebrities is not within their purview. According to the Home Department officials, these responsibilities are adding burden to them.

They said that with the latest decision, 450 NSG commandos would be available. On the other hand, the alert centre is preparing to evacuate NSG commandos to various locations in the country with reports of multiple attacks on India.