Centre’s nod sought for greyhounds training centre

Vijayawada: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha participated in a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism conducted by Ministry of Home Affairs and led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Chief Ministers, home ministers, govt secretaries and police officials of various States attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Anitha said that she requested the Union Minister for reimbursement of Rs 25.69 crore towards honorarium to be paid to special police officials.

She said that she requested for sanction of 800 special police officers and allotment of five CRPF companies which were shifted from State to various places in June 2023.

The Minister said that works of 211 mobile towers were going on against sanctioned 346 mobile towers under Mobile tower project phase-II. She said that she also stressed the need for laying o roads and bridges in Naxal-affected areas.

The Home Minister said that she appealed to the Union Home Minister for clearance of greyhounds training centre at Relli in Kothavalasa mandal of Viziangaram district and added that 526 acres of land was identified for the purpose.

The Minister said that as the issue of drug trafficking and abuse poses a significant threat to society and public health, under the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to form Anti-Narcotics Task Force to control the problem of ganja with the support of NDA govt.

She requested the Ministry of Home Affairs assistance in capacity building and organising joint task forces with neighbouring States.