Centurion University gears up for 5th convocation ceremony

Visakhapatnam: Centurion University gears up to hold its 5th convocation ceremony on December 13.

Announcing it at a media conference here on Friday, Vice President DN Rao said that the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Board Chairman and former Director General CB-CID Satya Narain Sabat and the chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential AMC Sankaran Naren will grace the event as distinguished dignitaries.

Prof. Rao emphasised that the university is committed to equipping students with industry-ready skills and fostering strong employment opportunities.

The convocation ceremony will be presided over by Chancellor Prof.

GSN Raju. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Prasanta Kumar Mohanty announced that a total of 409 candidates will be conferred with their degrees including six doctorate degrees in various disciplines at the convocation.

In addition to the regular degrees, the University will confer two honorary doctorates.

A total of 14 gold medals will be presented to toppers across various disciplines, and eight candidates will receive cash prizes.