Certificate verification for mega DSC candidates on Aug 28

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the certificate verification of Mega DSC candidates, scheduled on August 28.

Reviewing preparations through a teleconference with concerned officials on Tuesday, the Collector stressed the need for smooth conduct of the process without any lapses.

The verification will be held at three centers — Rayalaseema University, Srinivasa B.Ed College, and Raghavendra B.Ed College — where 2,645 candidates are expected to attend. Special officers have been appointed for each venue:

Special Collector Venkateswarlu at Rayalaseema University, Housing PD Chiranjeevi at Srinivasa B.Ed College, and PA to Special Collector Kondayya at Raghavendra B.Ed College. At Rayalaseema University, where verification is spread across eight blocks, one officer will be in charge of each block.

The Collector instructed revenue staff to assist at the centers, police officials to ensure adequate security, and the DEO to arrange signage boards for guiding candidates.

He also ordered uninterrupted internet connectivity, sanitation facilities, and proper amenities at all centers. For differently-abled candidates, certificate verification will be conducted on Friday at the Government General Hospital.

RTC authorities have been asked to run special buses from the bus stand and Nandyal check-post to the centers.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, DRO C. Venkata Narayanamma, DEO Samuel Paul, and Special Deputy Collectors participated in the teleconference.