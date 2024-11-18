CGRF to organise a host of conferences

Visakhapatnam: Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) will hold a host of conferences in November to address the problems of electricity consumers, informed Chairperson of CGRF B Satyanarayana.

He informed that conferences will be held to resolve the problems of consumers of Palasa, Visakhapatnam zone-2, Rampachodavaram and Jangareddygudem divisions.

As part of the programme, Palasa division conference is scheduled at Ichchapuram section on November 13. Visakhapatnam zone-2 division conference will be held at Malkapuram sub division on19.

Rampachodavaram division conference will be organised at Addateegala section on 28 and Jangareddygudem division conference slated at Koyyalagudem sub division on November 29.

Further, Satyanarayana said that users can directly attend the conferences from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at the respective venues.

Consumers can bring their issues to the notice of Chairperson, CGRF Committee, including fluctuations in power supply, problems with bills, delay in providing new services, delay in name transfer and corrections, restoration of power supply, complaints regarding the change of transformers and other electricity related problems.

Similarly, a written complaint can also be given to the CGRF office located at the APEPDCL corporate office in Visakhapatnam. The Chairperson of CGRF stated that the problems of the consumers would be examined, an investigation will also be carried out and appropriate measures will be taken to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Along with the CGRF Chairperson, committee members will participate in the conferences scheduled at different locations.