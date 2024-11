Chaganti appointed Govt Advisor (Ethics & Values)

Vijayawada : The NDA government in the State released second list of 59 nominated posts including 20 corporations chairmen on Saturday.

The list of those appointed for nominated posts include: Md Sharif (Narasapuram-TDP) – Govt Advisor (Minority Affairs - Cabinet rank), Chaganti Koteswara Rao- Govt Advisor (Ethics & Values – Cabinet rank), Kudupudi Sattibabu (Rajahmundry – TDP), AP Setti Balija Welfare Development Corporation, Malla Surendra (Anakapalli-TDP) AP Gavara Welfare and Development Corporation), Ronanki Krishnamnaidu (Narsannapet-TDP) AP Kalinga Welfare and Development Corporation. PVG Kumar (Madugula-TDP) AP Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation, Devendrappa (Adoni-TDP) AP Kuruba Kuruma Welfare and Development Corporation, R Sadasiva (Tirupati-TDP)-AP Nayibrahmin Welfare and Development Corporation. Kapaatrala Suseelamma (Aluru-TDP) AP Valmiki, Boya Welfare and Development Corporation, CR Rajan (Chandragiri-TDP) AP Vanyakula Kshatriya Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited, Narasismha Yadav (Tirupati-TDP) AP Yadava Welfare and Development corporation, Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy (Pamarru-TDP) AP Gowda Welfare and Development Corporation, Gandi Babji (Pendurthi-TDP) AP Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Limited, Manjula Reddy (Macharla-TDP) AP Silparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society, Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar (Tirupati-TDP) AP State Bio-diversity Board, GV Reddy, (Markapuram TDP) AP State Fibernet Limited, Mannava Mohana Krishna (Guntur West TDP) AP Technology Services Limited, Tejaswi P (Ongole TDP) AP Cultural Commission, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy (Kovur TDP) AP Environment Management Corporation Limited, Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao (Bobbili TDP) AP Forest Development Corporation, Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao (Narasaraopet TDP) AP Grandhalaya Parishad, Degala Prabhakar (Guntur East TDP) AP Industrial Development Corporation, KK Chowdary (Koduru TDP) AP Khadi Industries Board, Pragada Nageswara Rao (Yelamanchili TDP) AP Road Development Corporation, Mareddy Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole TDP) AP State Agricultural Mission, Anam Venkataramana Reddy (Nellore rural TDP) AP State Aquaculture Development Authority, Raghurama Raju Gottimukkala (Vijayawada Central TDP) AP State building and other Construction Workers Advisory Committee, Savala Devadat (Tiruvur TDP) AP State Organic Productions Certification Authority, Ravi Venkateswara Rao (Gudivada) AP State Warehousing Corporation, Kavali Greeshma (Rajam) AP Women’s Cooperative Finance Corporation, Donnudora (Vizianagaram TDP), Reddy Appalanaidu (Vijayawada Jana Sena), Suresh Reddy (Nellore BJP) and Pola Nagaraju (Kadapa TDP) APSRTC regional board chairmen, Sajja Hemalatha (Chirala) AP Handloom cooperative society, Gummadi Gopalakrishna - AP Nataka Academy, Sitarama Sudhakar (Visakhapatnam) NTR Vaidyaseva, Kommareddy Pattabhiram (Vijayawada) Swachha Andhra Mission, Swaminaidu Alada (Amalapuram) Amalapuram Urban Development Authority, Rupananda Reddy (Koduru) Annamayya Urban Development Authority, Nalagala Rajasekhar Babu (Bapatla) Bapatla urban development authority. Tentu Lakshmi Naidu (Bobbili) Bobbili Urban Development Authority, K Hemalatha (Chittoor) Chittoor Urban Development Authority, Somisetti Venkateswarlu (Kurnool) Kurnool Urban Development Authority, Kotamreddy Srinivasul Reddy (Nellore rural) Nellore urban development authority, Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary (Rajanagarm) Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority, Pravan Gopal (Visakha) Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority, Mustak Ahmed (Nandyal) AP State Minorities Finance Corporation, D Rakesh (Vijayawada) AP Aryavysya Welfare and Development Corporation, Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda) AP Madiga Welfare cooperative Finance Corporation Limited, Kidari Sravan (Araku) AP Girijana Cooperative Corporation Limited.

The Jana Sena party leaders who got nominated posts include:

Palavalasa Yasaswi (Srikakulam) - AP Toorpu Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, Chilakalapudi Paparao (Repalle) AP Agnikula Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation, Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao (AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation), TC Varun (Anantapur) Anantapur Hindupur Urban Development Authority, Tummala Ramaswami (Kakinada) Kakinada Urban Development Authority, Korikana Ravikumar (Srikakulam) Srikakulam Urban Development Authority, V Suryanarayana Raju_(Bhimavaram) AP Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation, Kothapalli Subbarayudu (Narasapuram) AP State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation, Pedapudi Vijaykumar (Ongole) AP Mala Welfare Cooperative Finance Crporation.

The BJP leaders who got nominated posts include:

Savitri - AP Rajaka Welfare and Development corporation, Matta Prasad - Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority.