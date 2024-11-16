Chaganti expresses gratitude to CM

Kakinada: Chaganti Koteswara Rao, appointed as the Government Advisor (Ethics and Values), expressed immense joy in accepting this significant responsibility.

He emphasised that alongside academic learning, instilling moral values in students is a noble task, and he is grateful for the opportunity given to work to work in coordination with the Education department in the State. It may be recalled that the State government honoured Chaganti Koteswara Rao, renowned spiritual preacher, with a Cabinet rank position for his invaluable contribution to moral education.

Samagra Shiksha project director B Srinivasa Rao on behalf of the State government visited Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s residence in Kakinada on Friday to extend his greetings. Koteswara Rao expressed deep gratitude to the government for entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding students in ethics, conduct and moral values. He also mentioned that he would soon meet Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Kakinada RJD G Nagamani was also present.