  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chaganti expresses gratitude to CM

Samagra Shiksha SPD B Srinivasa Rao presenting a bouquet to Chaganti Koteswara Rao and his spouse at their residence in Kakinada on Friday
x

Samagra Shiksha SPD B Srinivasa Rao presenting a bouquet to Chaganti Koteswara Rao and his spouse at their residence in Kakinada on Friday 

Highlights

  • Expresses his happiness over the State government entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding students in ethics, conduct and moral values
  • Says he will meet Education Minister Nara Lokesh soon

Kakinada: Chaganti Koteswara Rao, appointed as the Government Advisor (Ethics and Values), expressed immense joy in accepting this significant responsibility.

He emphasised that alongside academic learning, instilling moral values in students is a noble task, and he is grateful for the opportunity given to work to work in coordination with the Education department in the State. It may be recalled that the State government honoured Chaganti Koteswara Rao, renowned spiritual preacher, with a Cabinet rank position for his invaluable contribution to moral education.

Samagra Shiksha project director B Srinivasa Rao on behalf of the State government visited Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s residence in Kakinada on Friday to extend his greetings. Koteswara Rao expressed deep gratitude to the government for entrusting him with the responsibility of guiding students in ethics, conduct and moral values. He also mentioned that he would soon meet Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Kakinada RJD G Nagamani was also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick