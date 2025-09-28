Chair Prof of Dr BR Ambedkar Chair selected for coveted IVLP

Visakhapatnam: Chair Professor Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, Andhra University Meka James Stephen has been selected for the coveted International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), USA. Prof Stephen was selected to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Programme, one of the most prestigious professional exchange initiatives of the U.S. government.

Prof Stephen will be the sole representative from India in the upcoming edition of the programme, scheduled to be held in the United States of America from September 27 to October 18.

Launched in 1940, the IVLP is the flagship professional exchange initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. The programme aims to foster global cooperation, leadership and mutual understanding by providing current and emerging leaders the opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of American political, economic, social, and cultural life.

Over the years, the IVLP has built a legacy of global leadership. More than 500 alumni have become heads of state or government. Prof Stephen’s selection for the prestigious programme is a matter of great pride for Andhra University, particularly as the institution celebrates its centenary year. His participation underscores the university’s growing international visibility and reaffirms its commitment to academic and social leadership on the global stage.

Dr Ambedkar Foundation, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, expressed its delight over Prof. Stephen’s achievement and congratulated him for bringing honour to the nation. Prof Stephen’s representation will contribute to strengthening India’s intellectual and cultural ties with the global community.

Earlier, his digital literacy research project ‘digital education for social justice: achieving equal opportunities through Sustainable Development Goal-4 in rural India’ empowered children in five villages of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam.