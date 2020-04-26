 Top
Chandanotsavam begins on a grand note sans devotees at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam

Amid Vedic chants and nadaswaram playing in the background, the annual 'Chandonatsavam' of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam begins at early hours of Sunday.

Chairperson of Simhachalam Devasthanam board P. Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju took part in the Chandanotsavam rituals before having a 'Nija Rupa darshan' at the sanctum Sanctorum. As the chairperson, it's her maiden participation in 'Chandanotsavam' which normally witnesses devotees in lakhs.

However, with general public not allowed to have a darshan at the temple to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the grand ritual was confined to 'pradhana archaka', priests, Simhachalam board members, EO of the Devasthanam M. Venkateswara Rao and a section of the temple staff have participated in the event.

The EO said the Devasthanam has been receiving an encouraging response for the online sevas initiated due to lockdown.

