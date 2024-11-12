Chandrababu addresses at MLAs workshop, asks them to raise issues in the assembly

In an informative workshop chaired by Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna patradu, newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) gathered to discuss critical opportunities such as Assembly meetings and budget awareness. The session, aimed particularly at first-time MLAs, featured a presentation from representatives of the PRS Legislative Research Institute, emphasizing the importance of understanding the budget's implications for effective governance.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the attendees, stressing the necessity for MLAs to familiarise themselves with budget discussions and actively contribute innovative ideas in the Assembly. "Every MLA should study the bills and policies brought by the government," he urged, noting the significant trust placed in them by the electorate.

Reflecting on his extensive political career, starting with his first election as an MLA in 1978, Naidu underscored the importance of performance and party structure in achieving consecutive electoral victories. He highlighted the diverse composition of the current assembly, noting that a total of 84 newcomers were elected, including 61 from TDP, 15 from Jana Sena, four from BJP, and four from YCP.

Naidu also highlighted the evolution of Assembly proceedings, which now leverage advanced technology for live broadcasts and social media outreach, enhancing transparency and engagement with the public. He emphasized the role of MLAs in formulating public policies, which he believes can bring about lasting changes to citizens' lives.

"The assembly is a platform to voice the needs of the people," Naidu remarked, cautioning against complacency in the absence of opposition. He encouraged all representatives to remain accountable to their constituents and to continually learn about departmental matters to effectively advocate for their communities.

As part of the workshop's focus, MLAs were reminded of the importance of engaging with the central budget, as it directly affects their constituents. "If you share your knowledge and innovative ideas during meetings, we will certainly put them to good use," he assured the attendees.

The workshop concluded with a call for MLAs to share their insights on Vision-2047, aiming for the Legislature and Legislative Council to serve as effective platforms for meaningful discussions and problem-solving for the state's challenges.