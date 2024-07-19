Chandrababu Addresses at Rottela Panduga, praises rich history of Bara Shaheed dargah

The bread festival in Nellore was celebrated with grandeur as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed the crowd through a video conference. The festival, which is attended by up to 20 lakh people, is organized by the state government with great pride.

During his address, Naidu praised the rich history of Bara Shaheed Dargah and the devotion of the attendees. He emphasized the importance of sharing bread, satisfying desires, and offering prayers. Naidu urged the devotees to come back next year to fulfill their wishes and participate in the festival again.

The Chief Minister also announced that funds of Rs.5 crores have been allocated for the festival and highlighted the importance of creating wealth to overcome the state's debt. He suggested leaving six loaves of bread for the success of the Super Six schemes.

Ministers and officials, including Narayana, Anam, Vemireddy, Kotam Reddy, and Prashanthi Reddy, also participated in the video conference. The festival of loaves in Nellore continues to attract a large number of devotees each year, showcasing the strong faith and traditions of the region.