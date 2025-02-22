Chandrababu addresses chilli farmers concerns, holds meeting with farmers

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with chilli farmers and yard traders to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by the agriculture sector, particularly the plummeting prices of chilli. The meeting, attended by several key officials including Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture, Guruthu Rajasekhar, and Agriculture Director Delhi Rao, aimed to address the pressing issues affecting the farmers.

The chilli market has seen a decline in prices recently, prompting YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy to demand a fixed price for the commodity. In a bid to find a resolution, Chief Minister Naidu travelled to Delhi to meet with the Union Agriculture Minister, where he presented the concerns of chilli farmers. Following this engagement, the Central Government expressed its commitment to address the pricing issues.

Market reports suggest that while chilli prices have decreased in countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and China—also significant importers of Andhra Pradesh's chilli—the crop failure in these regions could lead to a substantial increase in prices domestically in the forthcoming days.

During the recent meeting with Guntur chilli yard traders, the Chief Minister reiterated the necessity for traders to support farmers and promised that the government would work towards resolving their issues positively. However, concerns remain that traders may resist agreeing to a fixed price, which has led the government to consider various measures to protect farmers' interests. Naidu's proactive approach, including his visit to the Central Government, underscores the administration's commitment to stabilising the chilli market and ensuring a fair deal for chilli farmers.