Chandrababu addresses TDP cadre at Mahanadu in Ongole, criticises YSRCP govt

Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has flagged that Andhra Pradesh was devastated during the administration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He made harsh remarks stating that anarchical rule was continuing in the state and that the state was being tarnished by the incompetent administration. Chandrababu addressed the gathering at the TDP Mahanadu in Ongole of Prakasam District.



Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said that Mahanadu is a festival for the Telugu nation and TDP will last forever. He commented that the more the TDP activists are bothered, the more they will be provoked and fight for the future of the state. Chandrababu said that no farmer in the state is happy and assured them he would fight for a solution to the problems. The former chief minister called on famers not to commit suicide and to come to roads to fight against the government. He said the date of farmers will be changed once the TDP comes to the power.



On this occasion, Naidu gave a slogan, which reads 'Quit Jagan Save Andhra Pradesh' called for the slogan to be taken to the people across the state. He announced that 40 per cent seats will be given to the youth in the coming elections.