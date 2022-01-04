Chandrababu alleges AP govt. of atrocities, calls on people to be aware of the developments

The Telugu Desam Party national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu called on the people to think for the future of Andhra Pradesh and to understand the developments in the state. He urged the people to take note of the damage that would be done to the state due to the YSRCP atrocities. Speaking at a media conference at the TDP headquarters in Amaravati, he said that the YSRCP regime was started with destruction and the public platform built for the people was demolished.



Chandrababu said that the YSRCP leaders attitude had been known with the destruction of public property. He said that the destruction of Amravati started as a continuation of that. Naidu recalled that the farmers had given 50,000 acres of land for the capital and all of them had come forward voluntarily. He said public awareness was essential when the property of worth crores was being vandalized.

He said the state would have a future if Amaravati and Polavaram were developed and questioned the Chief Minister who said that Polavaram will be completed in 2021 and demanded an answer.