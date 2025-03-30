Chandrababu and Lokesh Extend Ugadi Wishes to Telugu people

The celebrations for Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, have commenced with great enthusiasm across the globe, particularly in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Devotees have begun the day by taking holy dips and visiting temples in large numbers to pray to their favorite deities and make wishes as part of the festivities. Homes are being adorned with vibrant decorations, and preparations for the traditional Ugadi chutney and various delicacies are in full swing.

On this special occasion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh conveyed warm Ugadi greetings to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh. In a message shared via social media, CM Chandrababu extended his heartfelt wishes to the Telugu people worldwide, marking the Ugadi celebration of Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara. He expressed his optimism for the new year, stating, “I welcome the new year with a positive attitude, anticipating that all upcoming days will bring good fortune.”

The Chief Minister announced that new programs would be launched, emphasizing his desire for significant progress for the people in the coming period. He tweeted, wishing for the year of Vishwavasu Nama to fill all Telugu people with happiness and success.

Minister Lokesh also shared his warm wishes, highlighting Ugadi as a festival that brings new joys among the Telugu community. He encouraged everyone to celebrate the festival happily and prayed that the Telugu new year would fulfill the hopes and aspirations of all, wishing for a joyful year ahead. Lokesh reiterated his greetings for Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara through a tweet, extending his best wishes to Telugu people around the globe.

As the celebrations continue, the spirit of Ugadi promotes unity, joy, and the anticipation of a prosperous year for all Telugu communities.