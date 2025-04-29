Chandrababu and Lokesh hails Prakasam district Civil Services ranker

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh have commended Uday Krishna Reddy for his impressive rise from constable to IPS officer in Prakasam district. In a post on 'X', the Chief Minister remarked that Uday's journey exemplifies the idea that no dream is unattainable when fuelled by courage and relentless hard work. He emphasised that those who are dedicated and industrious are bound to secure a prosperous future.

Minister Lokesh highlighted Uday's inspiring achievement as a testament to the potential of individuals who study in government schools. He praised Uday's courage, sacrifice, and unwavering determination throughout his journey. Uday Krishna Reddy, hailing from Ullapaleni in Prakasam district, recently secured an impressive 350th rank in the civil services examination results, further underscoring the significance of his accomplishment.