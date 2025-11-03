Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Express Condolences Over Rangareddy Bus Tragedy

The heartbreaking loss of multiple lives in a devastating road accident in the Rangareddy district of Telangana has prompted expressions of sorrow from prominent political figures, including former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Seventeen people tragically lost their lives when a gravel lorry collided with a state-run RTC bus near Chevella. In the wake of this horrific incident, both leaders conveyed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his shock and sadness at the incident, emphasising the need for enhanced medical services for those injured in the accident. He offered prayers for a swift recovery for the passengers currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Chandrababu Naidu also extended his sympathies, highlighting the overwhelming impact of such tragedies on the affected families and the community as a whole. The leaders' calls for improved road safety measures reflect a growing concern over traffic-related incidents in the region.