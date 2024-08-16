  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu announces Task Force for economic development in AP, Tata Sons Chairman to head

Chandrababu announces Task Force for economic development in AP, Tata Sons Chairman to head
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share the establishment of a Task Force dedicated to the economic development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share the establishment of a Task Force dedicated to the economic development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047. The initiative will bring together intellectuals and industry leaders, with Tata Sons Chairman Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepping in as the co-chair.

Naidu expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, particularly highlighting Tata Companies' commitment to establishing the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister announced that in the meeting held in Amaravati, they have explored various collaborative opportunities, including the possibility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launching a development center in Visakhapatnam. They also discussed improving air connectivity for the state, with the involvement of Air India and Vistara, and explored partnerships across different sectors.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X