Chandrababu announces Task Force for economic development in AP, Tata Sons Chairman to head
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share the establishment of a Task Force dedicated to the economic development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047. The initiative will bring together intellectuals and industry leaders, with Tata Sons Chairman Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepping in as the co-chair.
Naidu expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, particularly highlighting Tata Companies' commitment to establishing the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Amaravati.
The Chief Minister announced that in the meeting held in Amaravati, they have explored various collaborative opportunities, including the possibility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launching a development center in Visakhapatnam. They also discussed improving air connectivity for the state, with the involvement of Air India and Vistara, and explored partnerships across different sectors.