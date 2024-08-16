Chandrababu announces Task Force for economic development in AP, Tata Sons Chairman to head

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to share the establishment of a Task Force dedicated to the economic development of Swarna Andhra Pradesh by 2047. The initiative will bring together intellectuals and industry leaders, with Tata Sons Chairman Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepping in as the co-chair.

I had a great meeting with my old friend, the Chairman of Tata Sons, Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran in Amaravati today. The GoAP is forming a Task Force for Economic Development of Swarna Andhrapradesh @ 2047 with intellectuals & industry leaders as its members. I'm delighted to… pic.twitter.com/8xmHTQGIlq — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 16, 2024

Naidu expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, particularly highlighting Tata Companies' commitment to establishing the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness (GLC) under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister announced that in the meeting held in Amaravati, they have explored various collaborative opportunities, including the possibility of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launching a development center in Visakhapatnam. They also discussed improving air connectivity for the state, with the involvement of Air India and Vistara, and explored partnerships across different sectors.



