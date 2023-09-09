Chandrababu arrest: Jagan wants to see Chandrababu Naidu in Jail for atleast minutes says Nandamuri Balakrishna

TDP Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has strongly criticized Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of acting out of vengeance. Balakrishna expressed his anger over the arrest of his brother-in-law, Chandrababu Naidu, and claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus was solely on seeking revenge against opposition leaders.

He alleged that Jagan wanted to see Naidu in jail, even if it was just for a few minutes, as YS Jagan had been imprisoned in the past. Balakrishna firmly asserted that the charges against Naidu were incorrect.



Balakrishna argued that there was no truth to the allegations of corruption in the Skill Development case and questioned the basis on which Naidu was arrested. He pointed out that an FIR was registered on December 19, 2021, but no chargesheet had been filed so far.



The MLA also took a dig at Jagan, highlighting the backlash the Chief Minister has faced from the courts, particularly about the Skill Development scam. Balakrishna mentioned the court orders to freeze the accounts of the Design Tech company, which were later dismissed. He further cited the High Court's claim that 2.13 lakh students were trained and 72,000 individuals were provided jobs, questioning how this could be considered a scam.



Balakrishna said they would fight against illegal arrests in the court and take the issue into public.