Chandrababu asks AP govt. to provide Rs. 1 crore ex-gratia to kin of jawan died in IAF chopper crash

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to state chief secretary Sameer Sharma. He said in the letter that Lance Naik Saiteja, a resident of Chittoor district, who was killed in a helicopter crash would be provided of ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore compensation to the family. And also suggested that a government job be provided for one of his family members.

Naidu lauded the services of Saiteja for reaching top level of serving as security for the chief of Defence Staff in just nine years. He opined that his hard work, perseverance and has made him reach that level of joining the personal security staff of CDS. "Born into a tribal family, Sai Teja grew up step by step," Naidu said.

Chandrababu said in the letter that the state government should immediately support the Saiteja family in all possible ways.

India's first CDS (Chief of Defense Staff) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Conoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. However, Group captain Varun Singh, who was working as a directing staff at the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington, survived the helicopter crash with serious injuries. The funeral of CDS Bipin Rawat will be held today in the evening.