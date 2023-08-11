Chandrababu assures support to TDP cadre arrested in Punganur violence case

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has reached out to the families of victims involved in the cases in Punganur and Tamballapalle constituencies.



Chandrababu spoke to the family members of the arrested party workers over the phone and assured them that the party would provide full support and stated that false cases would not hold up in court. He expressed his distress over the illegal arrests of activists and pledged to fight for their release through legal means as soon as possible.

Chandrababu warned that those responsible for causing suffering to hundreds of families through these illegal cases would face consequences in the days to come. He promised to stand by the families affected by the arrests, supporting them as a father would in their respective villages.

The police cases have been filed against hundreds of TDP leaders and activists, including Chandrababu, regarding incidents in Angallu and Punganur. At present, 12 FIRs have been registered against 317 individuals under various sections, including attempted murder. Out of these, 81 people have been arrested and remanded, causing concern among the families of the victims.